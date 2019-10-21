Hampton Roads Trick-or-Treat Times, Laws, and Guidelines

In Hampton Roads we’re all about having a fun, safe Halloween. Each city has specific guidelines and tips for making sure your little ghosts and goblins can safely collect a ton of candy! Below are the local guidelines with city codes, if applicable. Stay visible and have fun!

And be sure to check out these safety tips before you head out Halloween night.

Trick-or-Treat hours will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on October 31 for children up to 14. According to the City of Chesapeake, police will focus on making sure the evening is safe for everyone, not actively seeking out violations of the time or age limits. For example, a fifteen year old safely trick or treating with a younger sibling is not going to have any issues. That same child taking pumpkins from porches and smashing them in the street more likely will. The City’s trick-or-treat ordinance was updated in 2019 when City Council voted to remove the (never before used) penalty of jail time and to raise the age limit to 14, making it one of the least restrictive ordinances in all of Hampton Roads.

In the City of Hampton, trick-or-treat hours are from sunset or approximately 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. for children 12-years-of-age or younger. City Code (a) It shall be unlawful for any person over the age of 12 years to be years shall engage in the activity commonly known as “trick or treat” or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, he shall be guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor; provided, that nothing herein shall be construed as prohibiting any parent, guardian or other responsible person, having lawfully in his custody a child 12 years or younger, from accompanying such child who is playing “trick or treat” for the purpose of caring for, looking after or protecting such child.

(b) If any person shall engage in the activity commonly known as “trick or treat” or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever after 8:00 p.m., he shall be guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor.

(Ord. No. 601, 12-13-78; Code 1964, §§ 27.1-46, 27.1-47; Ord. No. 1466, 3-28-07; Ord. No. 16-0016 , 10-26-16)

Residents are reminded that trick-or-treating activities are for children 12 years of age and younger. It starts at dusk and all trick-or-treating activities are to end by 8 p.m.

City Code Sec. 28-5. – Prohibited trick-or-treat activities. (a) If any person beyond the seventh grade of school or over twelve (12) years of age shall engage in the activity commonly known as “trick or treat” or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, such person shall be guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor. Nothing herein shall be construed as prohibiting any parent, guardian or other responsible person having lawfully in his custody a child twelve (12) years old or younger, from accompanying such child who is playing “trick or treat” for the purpose of caring for, looking after or protecting such child. However, no accompanying parent or guardian shall wear a mask of any type.

(b) If any person shall engage in playing “trick or treat” or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever after 8:00 p.m., such person shall be guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor. (Ord. No. 1558, § 1; Code 1961, § 25-56; Ord. No. 3663-87)

To participate in trick-or-treating on October 31 on the streets of Norfolk, children must be 12 years of age or younger and be off the streets by 8 p.m. A parent, guardian or other responsible person, who lawfully has in his custody a child 12 years old or younger, may accompany the child for the purpose of caring for, looking after or protecting the child.

City Code Sec. 29-4 (a) If any person over the age of twelve (12) years shall engage in the activity commonly known as “trick or treat” or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, he shall be guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor. Nothing herein shall be construed as prohibiting any parent, guardian or other responsible person, having lawfully in his custody a child twelve (12) years old or younger, from accompanying such child who is playing “trick or treat” for the purpose of caring for, looking after or protecting such child.

(b) If any person shall engage in the activity commonly known as “trick or treat” or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever after 8:00 p.m., he shall be guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor.(Code 1958, § 31-82)

In Portsmouth, Trick-or-Treating happens from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. for children 12 years old or younger. It is illegal for teens or people older than 12 to be out later than 8 p.m. or to trick or treat, except in normal business or accompanying a child.

City Code Sec. 24-4. – “Trick or treat” activities. (a) If any person over the age of 12 years shall engage in the activity commonly known as “trick or treat” or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, he shall be guilty of a class 3 misdemeanor; provided, however, that nothing in this subsection shall be construed as prohibiting any parent, guardian or other responsible person, having lawfully in his custody a child 12 years old or younger, from accompanying such child who is playing “trick or treat” for the purpose of caring for, looking after or protecting such child. (b) If any person shall engage in the activity commonly known as “trick or treat” or any name whatsoever after 8:00 p.m., he shall be guilty of a class 3 misdemeanor. (Code 1973, § 21-178; Code 1988, § 24-9)

In Suffolk, it is against the law for anyone over the age of 12 to trick-or-treat in Suffolk. Also, trick-or-treating in Suffolk ends at 8 p.m.

City Code Sec. 54-157. – Halloween designated; age limit for participation; hours of participation; penalty. (a) Halloween shall be designated as Meet ‘N Treat Day within the city. (b) It shall be unlawful for any person over 12 years of age to participate in the “treating” custom associated with Halloween of going from door-to-door displaying costumes and requesting treats. This shall in no way be construed as to mean any parent or guardian accompanying any child for the protection and safety of the child while making “treating” rounds. (c) The “treating” custom of going from door-to-door displaying costumes and requesting treats shall be ended no later than 8:00 p.m. (d) Any person violating the provisions of this section shall be guilty of a class 4 misdemeanor and punished as provided in section 1-14. (Code 1976, § 18-6.1)

Trick-or-Treating begins at dusk on October 31 and ends at 8 p.m. for children 12 years of age and younger.

City Code Sec. 23-3. – Prohibited trick or treat activities. (a) If any person over the age of twelve (12) years shall engage in the activity commonly known as “trick or treat” or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, he shall be guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor. Nothing herein shall be construed as prohibiting any parent, guardian or other responsible person, having lawfully in his custody a child twelve (12) years old or younger, from accompanying such child who is playing “trick or treat” for the purpose of caring for, looking after or protecting such child. (b) If any person shall engage in the activity commonly known as “trick or treat” or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever after 8:00 p.m., he shall be guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor. (Code 1965, §§ 23-54.1, 23-54.2; Ord. No. 1660, 10-27-86)

Trick-or-treat hours in James City County are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31 for children 12 and under. The James City County is expected for trick or treaters to walk safely in the roads and follow pedestrian safety with no distractions such as phones. Also to teach the children to never dart crossing the street.

Along with that, The police department advises to decorate costumes with reflective tape of stickers, if possible light colors. They also expressed that that choosing face paint is much safe that a mask for it can obstruct the child sight.

Also, the James City Police Department to drive safely in the streets

York County

Trick-or-treat hours in York County are from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Halloween night. Children age 12 or younger may trick-or-treat and should be accompanied by an adult. Residents are asked to turn on porch lights to identify homes that wish to receive trick-or-treaters.