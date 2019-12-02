Christmas tree shortage, higher prices this holiday season

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY/NBC) – If you are looking forward to picking out that perfect fresh-cut Christmas tree, brace yourself for sticker shock.

The United States has experienced a 33% drop in Christmas tree production since 1977. Pair that with the droughts and wildfires out west, and there is a reduced supply this year.

Christmas tree prices have more than doubled since the 2008 financial crisis, when many tree farmers went out of business and replacement trees were not planted. The average price is now $76, according to the National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA.) That’s actually down a little bit from last year’s survey which showed the average price for a real tree was $78.

Tree farmers face an uncertain future as questions loom over how they will remain profitable as the climate changes.

10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott went to a local Christmas tree farm Monday, where she found some trees going for as much as $120 each, which is definitely at the higher end. Despite the tight supply, Tamara will explain why there should still be enough trees for everyone.

Click here to find a live Christmas tree farm or lot in your neighborhood.

Some facts from the NCTA 2018 Christmas season consumer survey: