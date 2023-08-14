Former President Trump faces new charges in his fourth indictment this year, this time in Georgia, where prosecutors say he participated in a plot to overturn the state’s 2020 election results to stay in power.

The co-conspirators include Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Ken Chesebro and Jeffrey Clark. Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is also charged.

The charges range from making false statements and impersonating a public officer to racketeering, a charge usually reserved for organized crime.

The 98-page document dropped shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday.

Read Trump’s indictment in Georgia here: