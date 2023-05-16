Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday left a meeting on the debt ceiling with President Biden and other congressional leaders saying the structure of negotiations had improved and held out hope a deal would be possible in the coming days.

While the two sides are still working through key differences, McCarthy told reporters that Biden had “changed the scope” of who is involved in talks, appointing White House officials to work directly with members of the Speaker’s team to try and come to an agreement.

“So, the structure of how we negotiate has improved. So it now gives you a better opportunity, even though we only have a few days to get it done,” McCarthy told reporters after roughly an hourlong meeting.

McCarthy has said officials only have a few days to reach a deal in order to avoid default before June 1, which is the date the Treasury Department has warned the U.S. may default on its debts.

“It is possible to get a deal by the end of the week. It’s not that difficult to get to an agreement,” McCarthy said.

Shalanda Young, a longtime Capitol Hill aide and head of the Office of Management and Budget, will lead talks for the White House along with top Biden adviser Steve Richetti.

The Speaker’s rhetoric appeared more optimistic than just a week ago, when he left a meeting with Biden and other congressional leaders saying attendees had merely restated their existing positions. But in the week since, staff members have huddled for negotiations, which both sides have characterized as positive.

“If this was where we were in February, I’d be very optimistic,” McCarthy said, referring to the Feb. 1 meeting he had with Biden to start budget talks.

Democrats sound more optimistic

Democratic leaders also left the meeting with a more optimistic tone compared to last week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that everyone in the room, including McCarthy, agreed that a bipartisan solution is needed to avoid default.

He added that he was glad to see that everyone “understood what a disaster default was” and said that the conversation was more cordial than last week, with “honest and real discussions” that were “respectful.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) also described the conversation as “open,” “honest” and “cordial.”

Where do parties differ?

There are still areas of disagreement on talks, with House Republicans pushing for significant spending cuts and repeatedly pointing to a bill that passed with no Democratic votes late last month. The White House has said it would veto that bill and warned that the GOP proposals would lead to steep, across the board cuts to government services.

The White House has for months maintained that it is Congress’ responsibility to raise the debt ceiling without conditions. But in recent days, Biden has signaled there are spending areas he is willing to negotiate, including unspent COVID-19 relief funds and certain work requirement programs.

McCarthy on Tuesday called rescinding the COVID funding a “no brainer,” adding that he thinks “at the end of the day it will be in the bill.”

In terms of work requirement programs, the speaker argued they “lift people out of poverty, put them into jobs,” adding that they can also help supply chains so that “able-bodied people with no dependents” can “build things in America.”

Biden’s recent comments have elicited criticism from some Democrats, who worry about the White House making too many concessions.

But press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre waved away those concerns, arguing Biden was drawing on years of experience to try to get a deal across the finish line and avoid default.

“This is a president who has been around the block a few times. He knows how to make deals. He knows how this works,” Jean-Pierre said. “And there’s no one more experienced in knowing how to get this done.”

June 1 deadline looms

The second meeting in the past eight days comes up against the June 1 deadline the Treasury Department determined would be the date the U.S. could default on trillions of dollars of debt, which could cause havoc on the financial system.

Biden is set to leave for Japan for the Group of Seven (G-7) summit Wednesday and will return to Washington on Sunday, cutting short his international trip to resume debt talks. When asked if Biden should even be attending the G-7, McCarthy said the president can make his own decisions about his time.

Biden is expected to check in with congressional leaders by phone later this week, the White House said, with an in-person meeting planned for next week when the president returns from overseas.