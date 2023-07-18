Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) said she does not plan to vote in favor of advancing any GOP bills due to her “utmost dissatisfaction with the lack of leadership dealing with the fiscal state of our nation.”

In a letter to Speaker Kevin McCarhty (R-Calif.) on Tuesday, Spartz complained about discretionary spending that is not authorized by Congress, mandatory spending that Congress has not addressed, and ineffective oversight.

“As you know, we can wipe our *** (you know what) with all letters and grandiose statements we are sending to the executive branch. Only money matters,” Spartz said.

The Indiana congresswoman said she planned to oppose all GOP rule votes, which are procedural votes that govern consideration of legislation on the House floor. A failed rule vote can block legislation from coming to the floor.

“I am planning to oppose all Republican rules going forward until Congress starts exercising its constitutional duties,” Spartz said.

The threat from Spartz adds to a pattern of rule votes in a House GOP majority becoming a favorite tool for Republicans to express discontent with their own party. Rule votes are generally party-line votes — with members voting with their own party though they may vote differently on the underlying legislation — making them a test of party unity.

Last month, anger about spending cap levels set in the debt limit increase bill that McCarthy negotiated with President Biden led to a group of Republicans sinking a rule vote and shutting down legislative action on the House floor for a week.

While Spartz’s vote along wouldn’t sink a bill, McCarthy is striving to manage a narrow, five-seat majority.

Spartz, who is in her second term and has said she is not running for reelection in 2024.