Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) for the first time on Thursday addressed a claim by former President Trump that he would be arrested in connection to an investigation into a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, calling it the creation of a “false expectation.”

Bragg, in response to demands by House Republicans to force his testimony and turn over all documents and communication on the case, wrote in a letter to Congress that such a move was an “unprecendent[ed] inquiry into a pending local prosecution.”

“The letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene,” Bragg wrote.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post over the weekend that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday in connection to the probe, but as of Thursday morning, no charges have been announced and the grand jury weighing the case is not expected to meet for the rest of the week.

In a Saturday post, Trump wrote that “illegal leaks” indicate that “the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.”

“Protest, take our nation back!” Trump added.

Trump’s call was shortly followed by a demand from a trio of House Republican chairmen on Monday for testimony from Bragg ahead of his anticipated prosecution of Trump in connection to the hush money payment made just before Trump’s 2016 election. Monday was also the same day a last-minute witness, attorney and Trump ally Robert Costello, appeared before the grand jury.

In a lengthy response, Bragg addressed Trump’s fears of an imminent arrest and said he could not reveal details about the investigation, as such a move could violate the confidentiality of all involved, including potential defendants such as Trump.

On Thursday morning, Trump again professed innocence in the matter and accused Bragg’s inquiry as being politically motivated.

“Everybody knows I’m 100% innocent, including Bragg, but he doesn’t care,” Trump wrote.