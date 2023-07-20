President Biden joked Thursday that he got an endorsement from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after the video his campaign made featuring clips from her speech topped 40 million views since it was posted Tuesday evening.

“As you may have seen — apparently 40 million people watched — Marjorie Taylor Greene, the very conservative gentlelady from the state of Georgia, said Biden is doing things like Roosevelt. And, it goes down the line, and created these jobs and he thinks that — I thought that was, I never had an endorsement from her before,” Biden said in Philadelphia.

The Biden campaign made the video out of Greene’s speech from Turning Point USA, which was intended to attack the president on policy issues. The Biden campaign set it to uplifting music as she lists the president’s agenda and legislative priorities and compares him to former Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

It reached more than 30 million views in 12 hours and received the second-highest impressions on a Biden video since he was inaugurated, only behind his reelection campaign launch video that dropped in April.

The president took jabs at other Republicans during his remarks Thursday in Philadelphia, especially for voicing support for projects in their districts after they voted against the bills that provided the funding.

“All those members of Congress who voted against the bill suddenly realize its pretty good and they’re bragging about it. I find it interesting,” he said, noting that every Republican voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats’ sweeping climate and tax bill.

The White House last month picked a fight with Greene after her hometown newspaper in Floyd County touted federal public safety grants the area would receive through the American Rescue Plan. Greene and every other House Republican voted against the bill in March 2021.

The president also poked at Sen. Tommy Tuberville (Ala.), who has become his favorite GOP foil since the senator has blocked the chamber from moving on military promotions in protest over the Pentagon’s abortion policy.

“The one who’s blocking the nominations of American’s finest military leaders, jeopardizing our national security over domestic social issues. Well, he’s also strongly opposed to the bipartisan infrastructure law, and now I listen to him on television,” Biden said, mimicking Tuberville in an interview talking about boosting broadband efforts.

Biden mocked Tuberville for touting $1.4 billion in federal funding that Alabama is set to receive for expanded broadband internet access, despite the senator voting against it in 2021.

“I’m glad the senator is coming along around on the infrastructure law but I’m not going to let up until he comes around on the critical military nominations as well,” he said Thursday.

Biden also mocked former President Trump. While highlighting the construction of windmills in states like Colorado he added, “not withstanding what the other guy said, windmills do not cause cancer.”

Trump in 2019 claimed that the noise from a windmill causes cancer.

The president was surrounded by “Bidenomics” banners on the stage for his speech at the Philly Shipyard. The White House rolled out the Bidenomics slogan last month, and since then, the president and top officials have traveled to promote the idea.

“I’m not here not here to declare victory, we’ve got a long way to go on the economy. But I’m here to say, we have more work to do, we have a plan that’s turning things around quickly,” Biden said.

Polling this week found that, despite the roll out of Bidenomics, only 34 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of inflation. The same Monmouth University poll also found a split rating on Biden’s handling of jobs and unemployment, with 47 percent approving and 48 percent disapproving of it.