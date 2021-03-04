TCC celebrates Women’s History Month with 2 live Zoom events, symposium

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College is celebrating Women’s History Month 2021 with two live Zoom events highlighting women in the workplace.

The events are open to the public.

Closing the Gap: Making Space for Women in Engineering, Computer Science, Economics & Cyber Security

March 18 from noon until 1 p.m.

Register here

Panel members include:

Marilyn Castro, Economics Professor at Tidewater Community College

Marquita Snow, Service Member with the Army National Guard

Ciara Rogers, Vice President of Product at xTuple ERP

Bertha “Bee” Ballard, Mechanical Engineer I at the Newport News Shipbuilding

This live panel discussion will feature women leaders discussing the challenges they’ve witnessed regarding gender inequities in their own career journeys. Learn about their perspectives on how society can play a more effective role in empowering women and girls to pursue careers in engineering, computer science, economics, and cybersecurity.

Women’s Empowerment Symposium

March 26 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Register here

The Women’s Empowerment Symposium will reflect the theme, “Front and Center: Women Leading the Charge.”

The symposium features keynote speaker Jackie Jackson Glass, a community activist who will “ignite important conversations and actions in Hampton Roads.” She is the founder of Rubbish Media company and a podcast host. She is also a wife, mom, and educator.

The event will also feature a panel discussion focused on women taking the lead in civic engagement and an empowerment expo featuring highlights from local organizations that empower women and girls.