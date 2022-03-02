Celebrate Women’s History Month with ‘Conversations That Matter’

In this photo taken on Monday, June 29, 2020, clockwise from top left, Simone Ngalula, Monique Bitu Bingi, Lea Tavares Mujinga, Noelle Verbeeken and Marie-Jose Loshi pose for a group photo during an interview with The Associated Press in Brussels. Five women who were taken from their families as children in Belgian Congo and placed in a religious mission run by Catholic nuns have filed a lawsuit seeking reparations from Belgium. The women were among thousands of biracial children seized from their mothers and separated from their African roots by Belgian authorities ruling over the area from 1908-1960. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — March is Women’s History Month and the YWCA South Hampton Roads (YWCA SHR) will be hosting a series of events aimed at empowering women.

Throughout the month, YWCA SHR will host “Conversations That Matter” which is aimed at honoring the history and accomplishments of women and their impact on Hampton Roads.

“While we work tirelessly to empower women every day, Women’s History Month provides another opportunity to amplify our message and celebrate the impact of women with our partners, donors, and the community at large,” said Michelle Ellis Young, CEO of YWCA South Hampton Roads. “We’ve appropriately themed this year Providing Healing, Promoting Hope, as women have faced unprecedented challenges over the last couple of years. Through these events, it is our intention to offer meaningful conversations with experts in the region to invoke hope and healing, while also raising awareness for the continued needs of the women we serve daily.”

This year’s theme, ‘Providing Healing, Promoting Hope’ will be seen through the following virtual and in-person events:

A Conversation With Women Leaders of the Movement: This in-person event will feature a conversation with Michelle Ellis Young, CEO, YWCA South Hampton Roads and Deirdre Love, Executive Director, Teens with a Purpose on the missions and histories of both organizations, the legacy and untold story of Black philanthropist Laura E. Titus, and visions for the future. March 12; 1 p.m. at the Chrysler Museum

Girlfriend, Get Your Money Right!: This panel discussion on financial wellness will feature Norfolk Councilwoman Danica Royster, Wealth Consultant and Junior Partner, First Genesis of Virginia, LLC; Tanya Perkins, Vice President/Business Banking Relationship Manager, Atlantic Union Bank; and Casey Halliley, Senior Vice President of Financial Education, Sqwire, LLC. March 17; 1 p.m. (virtual)

MENtal Health and Gender-Based Violence: This discussion will feature comments from panelists Jenay Garret, LPC – Clinical Manager, YWCA South Hampton Roads and Shan Foster, Co-Founder/CEO, Fostering Healthy Solutions, LLC. March 24; 12 p.m. (virtual)

