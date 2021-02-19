Rep. McEachin to reintroduce Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act

The water is calm at the Deep Creek lock on the Dismal Swamp Canal, part of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Chesapeake, Virginia, Feb. 13, 2019. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is slated to replace three of eight chamber valves along the AIWW. (Photo courtesy: U.S. Army, Andria Allmond)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Donald McEachin announced Friday he will be reintroducing the Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act.

McEachin says the bill will “provide local and regional communities with the resources needed to ensure future generations can share in its quintessentially American story.”

The area has a rich history and at one time, was home to Native Americans before it served as a spot for the Underground Railroad and a final destination for many who fled to escape slavery.

“Designating the Great Dismal Swamp as a National Heritage Area will preserve the often untold stories of our nation’s underrepresented, from the Native people who first called the Swamp home, to the enslaved African Americans who endured its hardships as the price for freedom,” McEachin tweeted.

Originally introduced by McEachin on Feb. 11, 2020, as H.B. 5853, the bill would allow the area to get increased national funding without falling under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service.

McEachin says the Act will bring historic preservation, conservation, recreation, tourism, and educational projects to the Dismal.

Becoming a National Heritage Area would not affect property rights and, if passed, a feasibility study will be conducted to determine whether the site meets the criteria.