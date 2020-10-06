Virginia Beach Health Department to host a free, drive-thru flu vaccination clinic

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. According to a study released on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, flu vaccines for years were close to 60% effective against the flu strain that caused the most lab-confirmed illnesses last winter, but it proved only 31% effective last season. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

VIRGNIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a free, drive-thru vaccination site in mid-October at Green Run High School.

According to a release, Virginia Beach Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteer nurses and City EMS personnel will give seasonal flu vaccines free of charge to adults and children ages 3 years and older.

Children ages 3-8 should bring a copy of their immunization record if available.

The planned date for the clinic is Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There are 800 vaccine doses available. The drive-thru is being run on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants in this event are asked to wear a face covering.

