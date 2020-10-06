Virginia Beach Health Department to host a free, drive-thru flu vaccination clinic

VIRGNIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a free, drive-thru vaccination site in mid-October at Green Run High School.
According to a release, Virginia Beach Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteer nurses and City EMS personnel will give seasonal flu vaccines free of charge to adults and children ages 3 years and older.
Children ages 3-8 should bring a copy of their immunization record if available.
The planned date for the clinic is Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There are 800 vaccine doses available. The drive-thru is being run on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants in this event are asked to wear a face covering.
