Harborfest Water Events

Build-a-Boat Challenge

The very popular and zany Ultimate Build-a-Boat Challenge begins on Saturday when several teams construct boats from scratch, in various engineering and decorative designs in the hopes that their design will survive the test of Sunday’s Ultimate Build-a-Boat Race! On Sunday the competing teams put their handmade boats and boating skills to the test with an all-out race to the finish line! This nail-biting event is not to be missed!