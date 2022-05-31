Harborfest Land Events

Aqua Performance Group

Watch as the curtains open to reveal an ancient spirit of the deep, a creature thought to exist only in the shimmering mirage of the open ocean – mermaids! Spotted by sailors for thousands of years in the breaking waves of their ships, one of these illusive beauties will be brought to you from the far corners of the earth. Hear about their stories of bravery and courage, learn about protecting their oceans, and witness for yourself a real mermaid! Photo opportunities will be available throughout the day.