Friday – June 10

Main Stage

3:15pm – TBA

6:00pm – Blue Dogs

8:00pm – moe.



Saturday – June 11

Main Stage

3:15pm – Michael Clark Band

6:00pm – Who’s Bad – The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

8:15pm – The Bar-Kays present Stax Sould Revue



Boathouse Stage

2:45pm – Paper Aliens

4:45pm – Jess Chong Band

7:00pm – Fuzz Band

10:00pm – DJ CanRock



Sunday, June 12



Main Stage

2:00pm – The 502s

4:30pm – Moon Taxi



Boathouse Stage

12:45pm – BJ Griffin Band

3:15pm – Wonderland