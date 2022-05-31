Harborfest 2023

Join WAVY-TV 10 for the 47th Annual Norfolk Harborfest, June 9-11, 2023 at Town Point Park, Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.
FREE & Open to the Public!
Friday: Noon – 11 pm (Parade of Sail – Noon)
Saturday: Noon – 11 pm (Fireworks 9:30pm)
Sunday: 10 am – 6 pm
Harborfest Drone Show Presented by WAVY TV 10
Produced by Image Engineering from Baltimore, MD, the Harborfest Drone Show was the first to take place in the region. Be prepared as the sky is filled with the highest quality imagery, data and cutting edge UAV technology synchronized to a nautical musical playlist. This year’s drone show will feature double the amount included in last year’s show. The show is scheduled for Friday, June 9 at 9:30pm and will be performed over the Elizabeth River.
Harborfest Fireworks Display Presented by WAVY TV 10
Produced by Pyro Shows of Tennessee, the Harborfest Fireworks Display is one of the largest waterfront pyrotechnics shows on the East Coast. Be prepared for the unexpected as the sky is filled with an explosive display of light synchronized to a booming musical score. The show is scheduled for Saturday night at 9:30 pm and will be fired from a floating platform in the Elizabeth River.