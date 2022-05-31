Harborfest 2023

Harborfest Drone Show Presented by WAVY TV 10

Produced by Image Engineering from Baltimore, MD, the Harborfest Drone Show was the first to take place in the region. Be prepared as the sky is filled with the highest quality imagery, data and cutting edge UAV technology synchronized to a nautical musical playlist. This year’s drone show will feature double the amount included in last year’s show. The show is scheduled for Friday, June 9 at 9:30pm and will be performed over the Elizabeth River.