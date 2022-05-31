Harborfest 2022

Harborfest Fireworks Display Presented by WAVY TV 10

Produced by Pyro Shows of Tennessee, the Harborfest Fireworks Display is one of the largest waterfront pyrotechnics shows on the East Coast. Be prepared for the unexpected as the sky is filled with an explosive display of light synchronized to a booming musical score. The show is scheduled for Saturday night at 9:30 pm and will be fired from a floating platform in the Elizabeth River.