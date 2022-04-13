Gun Violence Interactive Map

10 On Your Side investigators began closely tracking gun violence in Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore, and Northeastern North Carolina in December 2021. This data comes from police reports and will be updated at least once a week.
Crime
Suspected BK subway shooter in NYPD custody: sources
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police took the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter into custody Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10, two law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the […]