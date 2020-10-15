HRT announces they will not collect fares on Election Day

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit announced on Wednesday they will not collect fares on its bus, light rail, ferry, and paratransit services on Election Day as a “public service to the citizens in the region.”

HRT said the special service will run from the start of Tuesday, Nov. 3, until the end.

The fares are being waived in all six cities in Hampton Roads to give riders every opportunity to get to the polls to vote.

To find out what HRT routes service your community, click here.

To learn where local polling stations are, visit the Virginia Department of Elections.

