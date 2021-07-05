Federal agency launches interactive, searchable recall dashboard

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates 43.6 million Americans will be traveling by car between July 1–5. (Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Can’t recall if your car has an order for a recall? A new tool from a federal agency could ease your mind.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wants to help drivers safely stay on or off the road especially if a recall’s been ordered. The agency has developed an online “Dashboard” to help users search its database.

The system dates back 50 years of recall information. The dashboard can sort, filter, keyword search and export data in different formats. Data can also be arranged in charts and graphs.

In previous years, the NHTSA made its recall data available through a bulk download, requiring users to download large data files and import them into a database like Microsoft Access. The dashboard will make the information easier to access and analyze.

