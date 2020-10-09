Amtrak submits letter to Congress requesting funding to avoid service and employment reductions

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – Amtrak submitted a letter to Congress formalizing their ongoing request for up to $4.857 billion this fiscal year for the company and its partners.

In the letter, Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn said, “we have seen that our ridership is not returning as quickly or at the levels that we had hoped for, and we updated our forecast for FY 21. We now anticipate needing up to $4.857 billion in FY21 to support the company and our employees through this unprecedented situation.”

The company has identified $5.193 billion in additional revenue as Congress considers programs for stimulating the economy.

The funding would be a part of an economic recovery proposal to help the nation recover from the impacts of the pandemic, for a total federal investment of $10.050 billion.

Amtrak said in a press release on Thursday, the business remains at about 25% of pre-COVID levels.

Based on the current forecast, their FY 2021 ridership and revenue are projected to improve to about 40% of pre-COVID levels, which is weaker than anticipated.

If the investment is made, Amtrak anticipates that more than 75,000 jobs could be created.

On the other hand, Amtrak said if they do not receive funding, there could be a loss of an additional 2,400 in total jobs.

“If the FY 20 funding level is extended beyond December 11, 2020, and supplemental funding has not yet been provided, we will be unable to avoid more drastic impacts that could have long-lasting effects on our Northeast Corridor infrastructure and the national rail system,” said Flynn in the letter.

