Amtrak is using a new method to ensure social distancing is practiced on trains

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – Amtrak announced that the company is taking a new step to make it easier for customers to distance themselves from each other on trains.

Beginning on September 14, Amtrak says customers who purchase multi-ride tickets will confirm their travel on a specific train on a specific date.

This improvement to the discount program includes Northeast Regional trains between Boston and Washington, D.C., or Virginia, and some Amtrak Thruway bus services, the company said.

Before the change customers using the monthly, ten-ride, and six-ride discounts were unaware before boarding if their choice of trains was near if not already sold-out.

After September 14 multi-ride ticket buyers will confirm their travel on their choice of Amtrak trains using the new Amtrak RideReserveSM tool on the Amtrak apps and on Amtrak.com or before departure at a staffed ticket window.

Confirmations are available up to 14 days prior to departure and for up to two trips per travel date.

The company said in a press realse, by confirming a specific train on a specific date, customers who are also Amtrak Guest Rewards members can receive automated gate and track notifications and train status messages if there are any delays or disruptions.

The RideReserve confirmations will provide more data to properly manage the seating inventory.

“The new system is to provide sufficient distancing for the safety of our customers,” Amtrak said.

