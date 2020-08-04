Gallery: Storm damage from tropical storm Isaias

WAVY.com
Storm damage in Southampton County, where a tornado formed by the outer bands of tropical storm Isaias reportedly touched down early
Trees were uprooted in Courtland after a possible tornado touched down around 3 a.m. Tuesday (Via Michael Wise)
Damage is reported throughout Southampton County, including at the Route 58 7-Eleven. (Photo: Krystal Boswell)
A tree fell on a home off Andrews Blvd. in Hampton early Tuesday morning, crushing the roof and collapsing a ceiling in a bedroom. No injuries were reported. Via Carmella Filitti Tilley