Gallery: April 13 storm damage in Virginia, North Carolina

WAVY.com
A tree down in the Haygood/Lake Smith area of Virginia Beach. Catherine Hall photo.
Bricks blown off a building on Greenwich Road in Virginia Beach. Bonnie Salter
Flooding in Moyock, North Carolina. Karren Clifford Ellis photo.
Tree down on Babbltown Road in Suffolk. Jon Adams photo
Tree down at the BB&T Bank on High Street in Portsmouth. Bob Bennett photo.
Trees blocking Whaleyville Blvd in Suffolk. Becky Dennys photo.
Heavy wind in Chespeake. Shaquetia Copeland photo.
Windsor Woods of Virginia Beach. Sarah Kline photo.
Tree down in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach. Kathy Thomas photo.
Trees down on Georgia Avenue in Suffolk. Alexis Jordan photo.
Tree down on Bonney Road in Virginia Beach. Desiree Staples photo.
Murfressboro, North Carolina storm damage. Jerry Storey photo.
Tree downs in Gates, N.C. Brittany Sightler.
Trees down in Larkspur of Virginia Beach. Karen Jackson photo.
Trees down in Western Branch of Chesapeake. Steven D. Mowery photo
Plantation Lakes in Chesapeake. Natalie B Nice photo.