PORTSMOUTH, VA (WAVY) – Things are about to get REALLY interesting on the high school football scene, because playoffs are upon us.

Some of the area’s best will be competing for state titles.. Some looking for their first ever, others looking to three-peat.

Here’s a rundown of some of the local teams and their seedings:

Class 6: Oscar Smith (5 Seed) Landstown (6 Seed) Western Branch (7 Seed)



Class 5: Green Run, Maury (1 Seeds) Cox, Kings Fork (2 Seed)

Class 4: Phoebus (1 Seed) Warhill (2 Seed)

Class 3: Lafayette (2 Seed) Lake Taylor (3 Seed)

Class 2: Poquoson (1 Seed)



Games start this Thursday, November 9 in Virginia Beach. To check out the full brackets and see when your team is taking the field, you can check it out at VHSL’s website here.