NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Academy’s football team has had no trouble putting up points this season, averaging 45 points per game.

It has scored no fewer than 36, and has scored as many as 56 in a Sept. 2 win over Potomac School.

As the Bulldogs (6-0) prepared for its Homecoming matchup against Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (2-4), they are looking to continue their winning ways and stay unbeaten, as they are off to their best start as a program since 2017.

“We knew we had some guys and some special talent at some spots,” said Norfolk Academy head coach Steve Monniger, “especially with quarterback/wide receiver combinations that we knew coming in was be pretty strong and watching what our linemen did in the offseason in terms of gaining size and strength, that gave us a good indication that we were going to be in a good spot.”

Norfolk Academy’s roster is veteran heavy, with 21 seniors who have come through the system.

Senior quarterback Cooper Tyszko noted the losses at the last two Homecoming games, but said he feeds off the crowd’s energy.

“There’s some pressure on it, but definitely, I’m ready to go for it,” Tyszko said. “I love the energy from the home fans, even when the away fans come, I love the energy around the whole game.

Junior running back Will Foley said the NSA game was all he could think about in the buildup to it.

“We’ll have ebbs and flows,” Foley said, “and we’ve just got to stick to our gameplan.”

Senior wide receiver Zahir Griffith said he was excited for Homecoming.

“I’m excited for the students and the parents popping out for the big game,” Griffith said. “It’s just a loud and exciting atmosphere.”