NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two teams from the 757, both with one goal.

A state title.

This Saturday at 2 p.m. the undefeated Maury Commodores take on an Indian River side who’s on fire at the perfect time.

The Braves are coming off an upset win over Green Run in Virginia Beach to take the Class 5, Region A crown. A stout defensive performance, leading to a game winning kick with just 12 seconds left on the clock puts Indian River into the semifinal game.

Maury’s game on the other hand, not so close. The Commodores trounced Warwick at home, putting up 48 points on a defense that hadn’t given up a defensive touchdown until the 10th week of the season.

Kickoff at Powhatan Field is at 2 p.m. Saturday.