NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After losing in the state championship game the last two seasons, the Maury Commodores entered the 2023 season with a date in mind — Dec. 9.

That’s the date for the Class 5 state championship game in Charlottesville and once again, the Commodores are back in the title game.

Maury (14-0) will take on Stone Bridge (9-4) at 5 p.m. Saturday in Charlottesville, with the winner taking home the Class 5 crown.

Two years ago, Stone Bridge defeated Maury on a last second Hail Mary to win the state title while the Commodores lost in last year’s title game to Highland Springs.

Coach Dyrri McCain put together a tough non-district for the Commodores, with games against powers Wise (Md.), Highland Springs and Dinwiddie.

“Beating Wise does not mean anything if you don’t win on the ninth,” McCain said. “Beating Highland Springs does not mean anything if you don’t win on the ninth. It doesn’t mean anything, this is the one that matters.”

Maury has outscored its opponents by a combined 819-118. Of the Commodores 14 wins, seven have been by shutout.

Now the Commodores will try for their first state title since 2019.

“The ninth,” McCain said. “We take care of the ninth and everything will take care of itself.”