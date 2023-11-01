WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Liam Francisque will tell you himself, he performs best when the lights are brightest and stands are packed.

“I gotta put on a show for them,” Francisque said.

Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Francisque started his athletic life as a baseball player. All positions on the field were ones you could consider the “quarterback” of each level of the field. He was a catcher, shortstop, and centerfielder.

Two things about those positions:

You have to be a leader

You gotta have a cannon of an arm

Those experiences have now prepared him for life as one of the best football prospects in the 757.

“When I’m on the field, I just play with a lot of heart,” Francisque said. “I do a lot of extra things to make sure I can perform every Friday night.”

Liam has compiled quite the resume as Warhill’s man behind center. Just weeks ago, he broke the all-time passing yards record at Warhill. Now, he’s on pace to finish the season with 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards.

But what if I told you that wasn’t even his bag?

“If I’m honest with you, it’s defense, I love it,” Francisque said.

The senior started playing safety as a freshman, but didn’t waste any time winning All-State honors on defense his sophomore year.

Talk about a small adjustment period.

Now, Francisque is committed to playing Division I football at Delaware State as a safety next fall.

“I just love my family, love all the guys around me,” Francisque said. “All the 50-plus guys around me. I wouldn’t be there without any of them.”

With the football world seemingly in the palm of his hand, his goal is now. 15-0, as he says. A state title, but before that, leading Warhill to its first outright Bay Rivers District title in school history — a title they can clinch Friday.

It’s a ton of pressure, but just another game for Liam.

“We already made history by beating Lafayette for the first time. With making history, after you do it one time, I just keep trying to go and win. The only thing I’m worried about is Jamestown on Friday and going 1-0,” Francisque said.