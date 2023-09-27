SUFFOLK (WAVY) — Jean-Pierre Bilé comes from a long line of kickers in the family that also doubled as multi-sport athletes at King’s Fork High School.

“This Bilé is just different man. He’s got ice in his veins,” said head coach Anthony Joffrion.

Jean-Pierre was clutch in the Bulldogs’ win over rival Nansemond River, as he drilled extra points, field goals off the post, and of course, the game winner in double overtime.

Bilé, a freshman, takes soccer seriously too, as he plays for Beach FC, an academy team that travels the country playing some of the best MLS academy squads.

King’s Fork plays Indian River on the road at 7 p.m. Friday.