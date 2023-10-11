HAMPTON, VA (WAVY) — Victor Romain Jr. is the definition of a do-it-all player. You know when you take the Madden sliders, and bump offense and defense all the way up to 99?

Yeah, that’s what Romain Jr. did Friday night in Bethel’s 44-7 win over Gloucester.

“I don’t talk much. I just play football,” Romain Jr. said.

Vic tallied up 318 all-purpose yards, 234 return yards (1 touchdown), 2 interceptions, one of which was a pick six.

318 All purpose yard game , 234 Return Yards (1 TD), 82 Receiving/Rushing Yards, 2 Interceptions (1 returned for TD) 99 Int yards @coachporterWR @DaLaw043 @Bethel_BruinsFB @AthleticsBethel pic.twitter.com/L3Rmp4iTOl — Victor Romain Jr (@VictorRomainJr1) October 9, 2023

All while securing homecoming king during halftime of a career-defining performance.

“My mom and sister came down from Florida to watch,” Romain Jr. said. “I could hear my mom in the stands. It makes me play better.”

Romain Jr. and Bethel head to Heritage at noon Saturday.