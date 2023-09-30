HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights is back again this week, highlighting more high school football played Sept. 29 as we closely follow the 2023 season. If you missed a game, check out the full show in the video above.

(WAVY Photo – Kevin Romm)

(WAVY Photo – Kevin Romm)

(WAVY Photo – Kevin Romm)

(WAVY Photo – Kevin Romm)

(WAVY Photo – Kevin Romm)

(WAVY Photo – Kevin Romm)

Check out more Friday Night Flights content here.

Friday Night Flights Scoreboard