HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights is back again this week, highlighting more high school football played Sept. 29 as we closely follow the 2023 season. If you missed a game, check out the full show in the video above.

Friday Night Flights Scoreboard

  • Nansemond River 28, Western Branch 21
  • King’s Fork 20, Indian River 14 (2OT)
  • Maury 68, Norcom 8
  • Warwick 42, Heritage 0
  • Lake Taylor 15, Booker T. Washington 14
  • Bethel 21, Kecoughtan 0
  • Poquoson 51, Jamestown 0
  • Smithfield 35, York 12
  • Lafayette 29, Grafton 0
  • Tabb 34, New Kent 0
  • Atlantic Shores 42, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 21
  • Manor 12, Norview 6
  • Menchville 42, Gloucester 0
  • Franklin 36, Roanoke Catholic 30
  • Portsmouth Christian 26, Norfolk Christian 6
  • Norfolk Academy 49, Fork Union 7