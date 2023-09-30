HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights is back again this week, highlighting more high school football played Sept. 29 as we closely follow the 2023 season. If you missed a game, check out the full show in the video above.
Check out more Friday Night Flights content here.
Friday Night Flights Scoreboard
- Nansemond River 28, Western Branch 21
- King’s Fork 20, Indian River 14 (2OT)
- Maury 68, Norcom 8
- Warwick 42, Heritage 0
- Lake Taylor 15, Booker T. Washington 14
- Bethel 21, Kecoughtan 0
- Poquoson 51, Jamestown 0
- Smithfield 35, York 12
- Lafayette 29, Grafton 0
- Tabb 34, New Kent 0
- Atlantic Shores 42, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 21
- Manor 12, Norview 6
- Menchville 42, Gloucester 0
- Franklin 36, Roanoke Catholic 30
- Portsmouth Christian 26, Norfolk Christian 6
- Norfolk Academy 49, Fork Union 7