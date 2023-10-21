(WAVY) — It’s getting down to the last few weeks of the regular season, and there’s still plenty of great high school football action in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina as teams play it out for district championships and playoff positioning. If you missed a game, check out the full show in the video above.

Friday Night Flights Scoreboard

King’s Fork 21, Oscar Smith 19

Nansemond River 43, Grassfield 12

Tallwood 60, Princess Anne 20

Green Run 54, Salem 7

Heritage 47, Gloucester 19

Churchland 36, Lake Taylor 24

Warwick 36, Hampton 0

Warhill 63, Smithfield 26

Hickory 35, Lakeland 0

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 44, Norfolk Christian 0

Grafton 16, Tabb 13

Maury 85, Norview 0

Indian River 43, Western Branch 6

Cox 31, First Colonial 11

Landstown 14, Kellam 7

St. Anne’s-Belfield 45, Catholic 0

Poquoson 54, New Kent 3

Lafayette 61, Jamestown 0

Deep Creek 21, Great Bridge 7

Greensville 42, Windsor 7

York 22, Bruton 14 (Thursday)

Bayside 6, Ocean Lakes 0

Nandua 50, Arcadia 16

Kecoughtan 18, Woodside 10 (Thursday)

Northampton (Va.) 35, Snow Hill (Md.) 24 (Thursday)

Middlesex, Isle of Wight Academy (no score reported)

Southampton 57, Surry 14

Quantico, Greenbrier Christian (no score reported, 8-man football)

Chincoteague, Rappahannock County (no score reported)

Phoebus, Menchville (4 p.m. Saturday)

Norfolk Academy, Blue Ridge (2 p.m. Saturday)

Granby, Norcom, (2 p.m. Saturday)

Bethel, Denbigh (noon Saturday)

Atlantic Shores Christian, Fredericksburg Christian (3 p.m. Saturday)

Northeastern North Carolina