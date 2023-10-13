(WAVY) — It’s a Friday the 13th edition of Friday Night Flights, highlighting all of the high school football action in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina as we closely follow the 2023 season. If you missed a game, check out the full show in the video above.
Friday Night Flights Scoreboard
- Indian River 45, Nansemond River 38
- Lake Taylor 49, Manor 21
- Tallwood 41, First Colonial 14
- Grassfield 21, Hickory 14
- King’s Fork 84, Lakeland 12
- Churchland 21, Granby 20
- Norfolk Academy 46, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 13
- York 24, New Kent 17
- Warhill 35, Grafton 6
- Catholic 41, Norfolk Christian 8
- Poquoson 20, Smithfield 7
- Phoebus 65, Gloucester 0
- Maury 63, Booker T. Washington 0
- Salem 13, Kempsville 7
- Cox 21, Landstown 18
- Oscar Smith 35, Deep Creek 7
- Bruton 14, Arcadia 7
- Western Branch 28, Great Bridge 7
- Green Run 38, Ocean Lakes 0
- Warwick 45, Woodside 0
- Nandua 21, Colonel Richardson 15
- Lafayette 52, Tabb 0
- Kecoughtan 59, Denbigh 20
- Menchville 28, Hampton 24
- Blue Ridge 55, Atlantic Shores 19
- Portsmouth Christian, Northampton (no report)
- Bethel at Heritage (noon, Sat.)
- Kellam at Bayside (2 p.m. Sat.)
Northeastern North Carolina scores
- Currituck 66, Pasquotank 0
- Northeastern 67, Manteo 0
- Hertford County 41, Camden County 0
- John A. Holmes 45, First Flight 0
- Bertie 30, Perquimans 24 (Thursday)
- Gates, Washington County (no report)