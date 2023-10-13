(WAVY) — It’s a Friday the 13th edition of Friday Night Flights, highlighting all of the high school football action in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina as we closely follow the 2023 season. If you missed a game, check out the full show in the video above.

Friday Night Flights Scoreboard

Indian River 45, Nansemond River 38

Lake Taylor 49, Manor 21

Tallwood 41, First Colonial 14

Grassfield 21, Hickory 14

King’s Fork 84, Lakeland 12

Churchland 21, Granby 20

Norfolk Academy 46, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 13

York 24, New Kent 17

Warhill 35, Grafton 6

Catholic 41, Norfolk Christian 8

Poquoson 20, Smithfield 7

Phoebus 65, Gloucester 0

Maury 63, Booker T. Washington 0

Salem 13, Kempsville 7

Cox 21, Landstown 18

Oscar Smith 35, Deep Creek 7

Bruton 14, Arcadia 7

Western Branch 28, Great Bridge 7

Green Run 38, Ocean Lakes 0

Warwick 45, Woodside 0

Nandua 21, Colonel Richardson 15

Lafayette 52, Tabb 0

Kecoughtan 59, Denbigh 20

Menchville 28, Hampton 24

Blue Ridge 55, Atlantic Shores 19

Portsmouth Christian, Northampton (no report)

Bethel at Heritage (noon, Sat.)

Kellam at Bayside (2 p.m. Sat.)

Northeastern North Carolina scores