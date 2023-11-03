HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights is back for the final week of the regular season for teams in Hampton Roads and Western Tidewater — on the ground and in the air via Chopper 10. If you missed a game, check out the full show in the video above.
Friday Night Flights Scoreboard
- Maury 62, Granby 0
- Oscar Smith 35, Western Branch 7
- Nansemond River 38, Great Bridge 6
- King’s Fork 41, Hickory 35
- Indian River 22, Grassfield 7
- Phoebus 77, Denbigh 0
- Lafayette 17, Poquoson 14
- Warhill 84, Jamestown 0
- Grafton 45, York 0
- New Kent 10, Grafton 0
- Norcom 12, Booker T. Washington 2
- Lake Taylor 31, Norview 20
- Deep Creek 44, Lakeland 0
- Southampton 42, Franklin 6
- Nandua 32, Northampton County 15
- Sussex Central 52, Surry County 0
- West Point 39, Charles City 0
- Norfolk Academy 42, Norfolk Christian 22
- Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 54, St. Anne’s-Belfield 47
- Atlantic Shores 48, Portsmouth Christian 6
- Smith Mountain Lake 42, Isle of Wight Academy 0
- Green Run 35, Landstown 8 (Thursday)
- Cox 49, Kellam 7 (Thursday)
- Tallwood 33, Ocean Lakes 26 (Thursday)
- Kempsville 35, First Colonial 22 (Thursday)
- Salem 42, Princess Anne 0 (Thursday)
- Heritage 42, Woodside 0 (Thursday)
- Menchville 27, Kecoughtan 23 (Thursday)
Northeastern North Carolina Playoff Scores
1A Playoffs – 1st Round
- Perquimans 40, East Columbus 6
- Weldon 20, Gates County 14
- Bertie County 34, Southside 14
- Northampton 54, Hobbton 36
2A Playoffs – 1st Round
- John A. Holmes 38, Midway 14
- Princeton 63, Camden 20
- Northeastern 41, North Johnston 21
- Hertford County 44, St. Pauls 36
3A Playoffs – 1st Round
- Currituck County 28, South Johnston 21