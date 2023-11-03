HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights is back for the final week of the regular season for teams in Hampton Roads and Western Tidewater — on the ground and in the air via Chopper 10. If you missed a game, check out the full show in the video above.

Friday Night Flights Scoreboard

Maury 62, Granby 0

Oscar Smith 35, Western Branch 7

Nansemond River 38, Great Bridge 6

King’s Fork 41, Hickory 35

Indian River 22, Grassfield 7

Phoebus 77, Denbigh 0

Lafayette 17, Poquoson 14

Warhill 84, Jamestown 0

Grafton 45, York 0

New Kent 10, Grafton 0

Norcom 12, Booker T. Washington 2

Lake Taylor 31, Norview 20

Deep Creek 44, Lakeland 0

Southampton 42, Franklin 6

Nandua 32, Northampton County 15

Sussex Central 52, Surry County 0

West Point 39, Charles City 0

Norfolk Academy 42, Norfolk Christian 22

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 54, St. Anne’s-Belfield 47

Atlantic Shores 48, Portsmouth Christian 6

Smith Mountain Lake 42, Isle of Wight Academy 0

Green Run 35, Landstown 8 (Thursday)

Cox 49, Kellam 7 (Thursday)

Tallwood 33, Ocean Lakes 26 (Thursday)

Kempsville 35, First Colonial 22 (Thursday)

Salem 42, Princess Anne 0 (Thursday)

Heritage 42, Woodside 0 (Thursday)

Menchville 27, Kecoughtan 23 (Thursday)

Northeastern North Carolina Playoff Scores

1A Playoffs – 1st Round

Perquimans 40, East Columbus 6

Weldon 20, Gates County 14

Bertie County 34, Southside 14

Northampton 54, Hobbton 36

2A Playoffs – 1st Round

John A. Holmes 38, Midway 14

Princeton 63, Camden 20

Northeastern 41, North Johnston 21

Hertford County 44, St. Pauls 36

3A Playoffs – 1st Round