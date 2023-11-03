HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights is back for the final week of the regular season for teams in Hampton Roads and Western Tidewater — on the ground and in the air via Chopper 10. If you missed a game, check out the full show in the video above.

Friday Night Flights Scoreboard

  • Maury 62, Granby 0
  • Oscar Smith 35, Western Branch 7
  • Nansemond River 38, Great Bridge 6
  • King’s Fork 41, Hickory 35
  • Indian River 22, Grassfield 7
  • Phoebus 77, Denbigh 0
  • Lafayette 17, Poquoson 14
  • Warhill 84, Jamestown 0
  • Grafton 45, York 0
  • New Kent 10, Grafton 0
  • Norcom 12, Booker T. Washington 2
  • Lake Taylor 31, Norview 20
  • Deep Creek 44, Lakeland 0
  • Southampton 42, Franklin 6
  • Nandua 32, Northampton County 15
  • Sussex Central 52, Surry County 0
  • West Point 39, Charles City 0
  • Norfolk Academy 42, Norfolk Christian 22
  • Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 54, St. Anne’s-Belfield 47
  • Atlantic Shores 48, Portsmouth Christian 6
  • Smith Mountain Lake 42, Isle of Wight Academy 0
  • Green Run 35, Landstown 8 (Thursday)
  • Cox 49, Kellam 7 (Thursday)
  • Tallwood 33, Ocean Lakes 26 (Thursday)
  • Kempsville 35, First Colonial 22 (Thursday)
  • Salem 42, Princess Anne 0 (Thursday)
  • Heritage 42, Woodside 0 (Thursday)
  • Menchville 27, Kecoughtan 23 (Thursday)

Northeastern North Carolina Playoff Scores

1A Playoffs – 1st Round

  • Perquimans 40, East Columbus 6
  • Weldon 20, Gates County 14
  • Bertie County 34, Southside 14
  • Northampton 54, Hobbton 36

2A Playoffs – 1st Round

  • John A. Holmes 38, Midway 14
  • Princeton 63, Camden 20
  • Northeastern 41, North Johnston 21
  • Hertford County 44, St. Pauls 36

3A Playoffs – 1st Round

  • Currituck County 28, South Johnston 21