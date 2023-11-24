HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights has all of your region championship high school football, as well as action from the fourth round of the NCHSAA 2A playoffs. If you missed a game, check out the full show in the video above.

Check out more Friday Night Flights content here.

Friday Night Flights Postseason Scoreboard

Class 5B region championship: Maury 48, Warwick 20

Class 5A region championship: Indian River 10, Green Run 7

Class 2A region championship: Poquoson 57, Amelia County 18

Class 1B region championship: Altavista 22, Sussex Central 16

NCHSAA 2A 4th Round: Northeastern 17, Whiteville 14

Saturday games

Class 4A region championship: Warhill (12-0) vs. Phoebus (12-0), noon Saturday, Darling Stadium

Class 3A region championship: Heritage (7-5) vs. Lafayette (10-2), 1 p.m. Saturday, Wanner Stadium

Upcoming games

Class 5 State Semifinals

Maury (13-0) vs. Indian River (10-3) — TBD (winner to play Matoaca/Stone Bridge for Class 5 State Championship)

Class 4 State Semifinals

Phoebus/Warhill winner vs. King George/Varina winner — TBD (winner to play Tuscarora/Salem winner for Class 4 State Championship)

Class 3 State Semifinals

Heritage/Lafayette winner vs. Brentsville District — TBD (winner to play Liberty Christian/William Byrd winner for Class 3 State Championship)

Class 2 State Semifinals

Poquoson (10-3) vs. Riverheads (12-1) — 1 p.m., Dec. 2 (winner to play Radford vs. Union/Graham winner for Class 2 State Championship

NCHSAA 2A Final Four

Northeastern (14-0) vs. Clinton (14-0), 7 p.m., Dec. 1 (winner to play Shelby/Reidsville for NCHSAA 2A State Championship)