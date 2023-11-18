HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — High school football playoffs continue in Hampton Roads with teams vying for a berth in their respective region championships. If you missed a game, check out the full show in the video.
Friday Night Flights Postseason Scoreboard
- Heritage 23, Hopewell 6
- Green Run 18, Salem 10
- Warwick 42, King’s Fork 13
- Indian River 22, Kempsville 14
- Highland Springs 28, Oscar Smith 7
- Poquoson 14, King William 6
- Maury 34, Nansemond River 14
- Warhill 31, Churchland 0
- Amelia County 14, Southampton County 8
- Sussex Central 38, William Campbell 24
- Lake Taylor vs. Lafayette (Saturday)
- Hampton vs. Phoebus (Saturday)
- Nash Central 71, Hertford County 68 (North Carolina)
- Northeastern 62, Princeton 53 (North Carolina)
Next week’s matchups
VHSL 5A Region Finals
Indian River (9-3) vs. Green Run (12-0)
VHSL 4A Region Finals
Warhill (12-0) vs. Hampton (7-4)/Phoebus (11-0)
VHSL 3A Region Finals
Heritage (7-5) vs. Lake Taylor (6-5)/Lafayette (9-2)
VHSL 2A Region Finals
Poquoson (9-3) vs. Amelia County (10-3)
NCHSAA 2A Fourth Round (region semis)
Northeastern (13-0) vs. Whiteville (11-2)