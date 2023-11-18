HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — High school football playoffs continue in Hampton Roads with teams vying for a berth in their respective region championships. If you missed a game, check out the full show in the video.

Friday Night Flights Postseason Scoreboard

  • Heritage 23, Hopewell 6
  • Green Run 18, Salem 10
  • Warwick 42, King’s Fork 13
  • Indian River 22, Kempsville 14
  • Highland Springs 28, Oscar Smith 7
  • Poquoson 14, King William 6
  • Maury 34, Nansemond River 14
  • Warhill 31, Churchland 0
  • Amelia County 14, Southampton County 8
  • Sussex Central 38, William Campbell 24
  • Lake Taylor vs. Lafayette (Saturday)
  • Hampton vs. Phoebus (Saturday)
  • Nash Central 71, Hertford County 68 (North Carolina)
  • Northeastern 62, Princeton 53 (North Carolina)

Next week’s matchups

VHSL 5A Region Finals

Indian River (9-3) vs. Green Run (12-0)

VHSL 4A Region Finals

Warhill (12-0) vs. Hampton (7-4)/Phoebus (11-0)

VHSL 3A Region Finals

Heritage (7-5) vs. Lake Taylor (6-5)/Lafayette (9-2)

VHSL 2A Region Finals

Poquoson (9-3) vs. Amelia County (10-3)

NCHSAA 2A Fourth Round (region semis)

Northeastern (13-0) vs. Whiteville (11-2)