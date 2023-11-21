5B Region Championship

Warwick (11-1) vs. Maury (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Powhatan Field

Maury is having a historic season. The Commodores steamrolled their way through the Eastern District, and they won out of district games against the likes of powerhouse teams Dinwiddie, Highland Springs and Wise (MD), so Maury, which lost in the state championship game the last two seasons, should be battle tested.

Warwick meanwhile suffered its first and only loss of the season in the regular season finale against Phoebus. The Raiders looked very impressive in their playoff game last week by defeating King’s Fork 42-13, handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

5A Region Championship

Indian River (9-3) vs. Green Run (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Green Run

Green Run comes in as the top seed and the Stallions had defeated all of its opponents by double digits until the playoffs got underway. Green Run held on to defeat Deep Creek and Salem by a combined 13 points to advance to the region final. The Stallions are led by future Virginia Tech Hokie Keylan Adams who set several VHSL receiving records this year.a

Indian River is riding a six-game winning streak heading into Friday’s game against Green Run. The Braves had to rally last week in its win over Kempsville. Indian River had to go through the gauntlet of the Southeastern District and its two district losses were close ones, a 2OT loss to King’s Fork and a six point setback at Oscar Smith

4A Region Championship

Warhill (12-0) vs. Phoebus (12-0), noon Saturday at Darling Stadium

Phoebus will bring a 31-game winning streak into its region title tilt against Warhill. The Phantoms have moved up to Class 4 after winning back-to-back state titles in Class 3. Phoebus gained national notoriety when it defeated Jamestown 104 in the opening round of the playoffs. The Phantoms have surrendered a total of 18 points all season. Phoebus will be without starting quarterback Adonis Stowers who is out with a knee injury. He’ll be replaced by frshman Maurikus Banks.

Warhill is having its best season in school history. The Lions rolled through the Bay Rivers District and their only test was a 27-21 win over Lafayette. Warhill’s spread offense has lit up the scoreboard and their defense surrenders an average of 7 points per game.

3A Region Championship

Heritage (7-5) vs. Lafayette (10-2), 1 p.m. Saturday at Wanner Stadium

Perennial playoff team Lafayette is back with another post season run. Coach Andy Linn’s wing-t offense averaged 37 points per game. The Rams have won six games in a row after suffering a loss to Warhill. Last week Lafayette defeated Lake Taylor 41-7 to advance to the region title game.

Heritage is somewhat of a surprise team in the 3A region title game. The Hurricanes were 1-5 after six games but since then they’ve win six-straight including last week’s 23-6 win over top seed Hopewell.

2A Region Championship

Amelia County (10-3) vs. Poquoson (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Poquoson Middle School

Poquoson is back to defend its region championship after eliminating King William 14-6. The Islanders are hoping to make a run at a state title, something they haven’t done since 2000.

NCHSAA Class 2A Playoffs — 4th Round

Whiteville (11-2) vs. Northeastern (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Northeastern (Elizabeth City)

No. 2 seed Northeastern hosts Whiteville in the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 2A playoffs. The Eagles are coming off a 62-53 win over Princeton as they continue to rack up the points on their opposition. Whiteville, meanwhile, went on the road to upset No. 3 seed SouthWest Edgecombe 44-8. Northeastern has scored 681 points this season and put up at least 40 points in all 13 of its games, all wins, averaging more than 52 points per game.