PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Every year, Nexstar, WAVY’s parent company, supports a “Founder’s Day of Caring”. Stations across Nexstar Nation participate by asking employees in all departments to volunteer in the community.

This year, 10 On Your Side selected a Newport News organization that does so much for the community.

LINK of Hampton Roads houses a number of military Veterans, for up to six months. The organization provides an incredible amount of services.

WAVY TV 10’s amazing sponsors wanted to get involved too, to help make a difference in these Veterans’ lives.

East Coast Appliances donated brand new appliances to the home, with a value of $12,000.

2 Stoves

2 Microwaves

2 Refrigerators

2 Dishwashers

2 Washers

2 Dryers

Casey Automotive donated a 2020 Subaru Accent with a value of $37,000, to get the veterans to and from work, doctor’s appointments, as well as for everyday use.

1,000 pounds of food from the community and WAVY staff was donated to LINK’s emergency shelter.

1,500 Hygiene Packs that consisted of soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, washcloths, and much more, were donated by the WAVY staff for LINK’s emergency shelter

60 Hygiene Bags were donated by Alpha Omega Phi, Marion Stevens & Otha Johnson.

Grow Depot donated 2 Garden Beds to the Newport News Veterans home (dirt, flower beds, flowers, etc.) with a value of $5,000.

And thank you to Papa John’s for providing pizza to the hard-working volunteers.