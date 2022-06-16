IRVING, TX (NEXSTAR) – The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WAVY-TV/WVBT-TV announced that the Foundation will donate $10,000 to the Ida Barbour Early Learning Center in Portsmouth, Virginia, in connection with the stations’ “Founders Day of Caring” activities.

Established by Nexstar in 2016, “Founders Day” enables employees to take paid time-off to do volunteer work at non-profit and public service organizations in the local communities served by Nexstar television stations.

Founded in 1910, The Ida Barbour Early Learning Center enhances quality of life for at-risk children and their families by providing care in a safe, nurturing, and highly enriching environment. The Center is licensed by the Virginia Department of Social Services to serve a capacity of 60 children in a safe, clean, and nurturing environment.

The mission of The Ida Barbour Early Learning Center is to prepare each child for success in school, in community, and in life. Ida Barbour Early Learning Center enhances quality of life for at-risk children and their families by providing care in a safe, nurturing, and highly enriching environment. Additionally, we seek to uplift low-income families and prepare them for a global society by counteracting the negative influences that limit their aspirations and opportunities.

The Ida Barbour Early Learning Center Offers:

Early care and education services for ages 6 weeks – 4 years

Before and after school care for ages 4 years – 7 years

Evidence-based curriculums

Experienced staff

Brigance assessments

U.S.D.A approved meals

WAVY-TV and WBVT-TV are supporting the Center as part of celebrating this year’s “Founders Day”—volunteering time at the Center and helping to coordinate donations from area businesses to purchase much-need equipment for the facility, including a new refrigerator, playground equipment, and park benches.

“Thank you to the Nexstar Media Foundation for these very generous expressions of kindness in support of IBELC,” said Dr. Margaret Buxton, Executive Director of the Ida Barbour Early Learning Center. “The commitment of the Foundation and of WAVY-TV and WBVT-TV to helping our children during this very critical time is greatly appreciated. We embrace the love and effort you’ve spent in coordinating and donating funds to assist in providing affordable and quality daycare to the underserved children and families in our community. You have given our children a chance to grow and thrive and succeed in spite of the challenges. We are deeply grateful.”

Commenting on the donation, Carol Ward, Vice President and General Manager of WAVY-TV/WVBT said: “Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar across the country is core to the company’s mission and WAVY-TV and WVBT-TV are honored to help facilitate this donation from the Nexstar Media Foundation to assist in providing much needed improvements and tools at the Ida Barbour Early Learning Center. By joining forces with our community partners including, Tidewater Mulch and Material, Banister Automotive, The Mount, Paramount Builders, East Coast Appliance, Fusion HVAC, Tidewater Painting Inc., Red Horse Squadron, and KT’s Disposal, we hope to help the Center fulfill its mission of preparing at-risk children for success in school, in community, and in life.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.