PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The scope of this year’s Founder’s Day of Caring was made possible thanks to the generous donations from community partners.
Every June, WAVY’s parent company, Nexstar, hosts a day where employees volunteer in their local community. The project in the Hampton Roads market this year was a transformation of the Ida Barbour Early Learning Center in Portsmouth.
“We have 199 stations, and we all go out in the community and help the community,” said WAVY-TV General Manager Carol Ward.
“It’s what we do. We’re first a public service, as WAVY-TV and FOX43, and it’s great to see everybody out here. We want to continue to enhance our community and help everyone,” Ward added.
Founded in 1910, The Ida Barbour Early Learning Center enhances quality of life for at-risk children and their families by providing care in a safe, nurturing, and highly enriching environment. The Center is licensed by the Virginia Department of Social Services to serve a capacity of 60 children in a safe, clean, and nurturing environment.
A full list of contributors is below:
- A new refrigerator to ensure plenty of storage for the children’s food – donated by East Coast Appliance
- New trim, fascia, gutters to eliminate entry points for the squirrels and rats that have been living in the attic – an $18,000 project donated by Paramount Builders
- New HVAC system installed (their current one was not working with a very hot summer on the way) – an $18,000 project donated by Fusion HVAC.
- Removal of a playground that was unsafe and condemned for the children to use – manpower donated by the 203d Red Horse Squadron and heavy equipment donated by Carter Machinery
- Installation of a new playground – $30,000 in equipment and installation donated by Dan Banister (Banister Nissan) and the Mount Baptist Church (Bishop Brown)
- A $10,000 grant donated from the Nexstar Charitable Foundation to use as they need
- A brand new dumpster from KT’s Disposal
- Mulch, flowers, trees, dirt from Tidewater Mulch & Materials
- Papa John’s for the pizza
- Portsmouth Police Foundation