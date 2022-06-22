PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The scope of this year’s Founder’s Day of Caring was made possible thanks to the generous donations from community partners.

Every June, WAVY’s parent company, Nexstar, hosts a day where employees volunteer in their local community. The project in the Hampton Roads market this year was a transformation of the Ida Barbour Early Learning Center in Portsmouth.

“We have 199 stations, and we all go out in the community and help the community,” said WAVY-TV General Manager Carol Ward.

“It’s what we do. We’re first a public service, as WAVY-TV and FOX43, and it’s great to see everybody out here. We want to continue to enhance our community and help everyone,” Ward added.

Founded in 1910, The Ida Barbour Early Learning Center enhances quality of life for at-risk children and their families by providing care in a safe, nurturing, and highly enriching environment. The Center is licensed by the Virginia Department of Social Services to serve a capacity of 60 children in a safe, clean, and nurturing environment.

A full list of contributors is below: