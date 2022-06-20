PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The scope of this year’s Founder’s Day of Caring was made possible thanks to the generous donations from community partners, like Fusion HVAC.

Every June, WAVY’s parent company, Nexstar, hosts a day where employees volunteer in their local community. The project in the Hampton Roads market this year was a transformation of the Ida Barbour Early Learning Center in Portsmouth.

Fusion HVAC, a family owned Virginia Beach-based business, installed a new HVAC unit at the center for free. This was an $18,000 donation.

Owner Ben Waldron talked about what it means to him to give back to the community his business serves, “The Tidewater community, all of Hampton Roads, is the reason why Fusion Heating and Air is as successful as they are. So any opportunity that we can give back to the community that has helped grow us to become what we are today, we take every opportunity to give back and help, especially when it has to do with children.”

