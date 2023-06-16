NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX-43 joined stations from Nexstar Media Group on Friday, June 16 for the 27th Annual Founder’s Day of Caring.
This year, WAVY-TV 10 partnered to help LINK of Hampton Roads, a nonprofit organization offering emergency services to veterans, at-risk, and homeless in need.
Some of WAVY’s employees and talent were out Friday helping to fill the non-profit’s shelves with food, clothes, and other necessities, as well as painting and cleaning a home that LINK of Hampton Roads will use to help homeless veterans in need.
Those who would like to help can donate items at select Casey Auto Group’s all month long, or you can donate to the Community Drive Campaign!