NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX-43 joined stations from Nexstar Media Group on Friday, June 16 for the 27th Annual Founder’s Day of Caring.

This year, WAVY-TV 10 partnered to help LINK of Hampton Roads, a nonprofit organization offering emergency services to veterans, at-risk, and homeless in need.

Some of WAVY’s employees and talent were out Friday helping to fill the non-profit’s shelves with food, clothes, and other necessities, as well as painting and cleaning a home that LINK of Hampton Roads will use to help homeless veterans in need.

Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Brian Reese

Photo Courtesy: WAVY Photojournalist Rob Rizzo

Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Brian Reese

Those who would like to help can donate items at select Casey Auto Group’s all month long, or you can donate to the Community Drive Campaign!