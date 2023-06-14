Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s. Winds West 5-10mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds NW 5-10mph.

An isolated shower or two is possible as we head into the overnight. A t-storm or two could even occur in NE NC. For Thursday – we’ll have partly cloudy skies with isolated showers possible. High temps will drop to the lower 80s. We’ll warm up some more on Friday with highs in the mid-upper 80s. We’ll be partly cloudy with isolated showers.

The weekend looks good! We’ll be partly cloudy both day with highs in the 80s. Sunday’s forecast has trended drier, along with Monday-Juneteenth. Maybe just a few showers now on Monday, but check back for updates!

The skies may become a little more hazy late in the week as some wildfire smoke wraps in. At this time, it doesn’t seem too thick -so air quality issues may not be a big problem but you may notice the hazy skies.

Things are quiet in the tropics -but there are some indications later this month we could see some activity perk up.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews