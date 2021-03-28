Super Doppler 10 Online

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the southside, also including Southampton and Isle of Wight, as well as northeastern North Carolina through 9 p.m. Damaging wind, hail and a tornado or two.



Rest of Today: A few strong storms this afternoon. Warm and windy! Temps will be in the low-mid 80s. Winds SW 10-25mph with gusts to 40mph.



Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms likely this evening. Some storms could be severe. Then partly cloudy late. Lows will be in the upper 40s. Winds SW/NW 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph.



Tomorrow: Sunnny. Cooler and drier. High temps will be near 60. Winds NW 10-15mph with gusts to 20mph.

Tuesday: Lovely. Plenty of sun, some high clouds late. Temperatures make it into the low 60s. Winds SE 5-10mph.

Some solid storms will be rumbling through northeastern North Carolina this afternoon and evening, some maybe skiting the southside. Have a way to get weather warning. The rest of the strong to severe storms blow in around/shortly after sunset with the cold front. Until then, it is warm and windy! Temperatures in the low 80s for most! Severe risks include damaging wind, hail and a tornado or two. Late tonight we’ll clear out as the showers and storms move offshore. Monday shapes up quite nicely, temperatures drop 20°+ with plenty of sunshine. Expect highs in the upper 50s. Sunny, pleasant weather takes us through Tuesday with highs into the 60s. Rain likely returns later Wednesday into Thursday morning, then it could turn much cooler, if not colder, by the end of the week. Stay tuned for updates throughout the evening!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro