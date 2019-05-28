Super Doppler 10 Online

Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms, most of us will stay dry. Lows will be in the 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy in the morning, t-storms developing in the afternoon. Heavy rain and flooding is possible. Highs will be in the 80s.

Tomorrow, we will have a high temperature of 86 with mostly cloudy skies and a good chance for storms developing in the afternoon. Heavy rain and possible flooding with be the biggest threat. Yesterday, parts of Virginia Beach saw 3.5” of rain from one storm, that may be the case across our region tomorrow. The storms will stay put Sunday night and eventually break apart overnight. Monday is also looking wet and cooler with a high temperature of 84 and storms expected mostly in the morning, but we could also see rain in the afternoon. Tuesday is looking drier with a slight chance for thunderstorms and a high temperature of 85, and then Wednesday we will still see high temperatures near 88 and partly cloudy skies. Storms are possible late next week is high temperature is climb back to 90 on Thursday and we will be your 85 then on Friday.

Meteorologist: Jeff Edmondson