Hunger Action Month Kick Off!

Hunger Action Month

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Local Area Foodbanks

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

Foodbank of Southeastern VA and the Eastern Shore

Food Bank of the Albermarle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Each September for eleven years the Hampton Roads Show has joined our local foodbanks and Feeding America to raise awareness about Food insecurity in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina. We are proud to say that this year, WAVY-TV’s parent company Nexstar Media Group and our sister stations across the country will join us in our push to raise awareness during Hunger Action Month! So what is Hunger Action Month and how can you help our local foodbanks? Emma Inman from the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore joined us with some answers and solutions.

Visit our Hunger Action Month page wavy.com/feedingamerica to connect with feeding America and all three area foodbanks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter