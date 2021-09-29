Hunger Action Month: Hundreds of thousands in our region are food insecure

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – September is Hunger Action Month. Over the past three weeks 10 On Your Side visited the three Feeding America food banks that serve our region, working hard to make sure people from the Eastern Shore to Northeast North Carolina don’t go hungry.

All together the Food Bank of the Albemarle, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank distribute more than 40 million pounds of food each year.

The community served by the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank in Hampton has the second highest rate of food insecurity in Virginia, second only to the western part of the state.

All three food banks felt the impact from the pandemic shutdowns. As they re-worked how to safely distribute food to those in need, officials say there was a dramatic increase in need during the first few months.

With extra government assistance the need dropped to more normal levels. It unclear what will happen as pandemic-era government benefits expire.

If you can provide donations or give of your time volunteering, please reach out to one of our local foodbanks: