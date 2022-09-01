PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Federation of Virginia Foodbanks is located in Richmond and oversees trends in hunger throughout Virginia and helps find ways to put food on people’s tables. We caught up with Virginia Association of Foodbanks Executive Director Eddie Oliver for an overview of how Virginia can handle the demands heading into the busy season ahead. For more information visit feedva.org.
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.