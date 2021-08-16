Congressman frustrated with lack of federal action to address food insecurity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Over 35 million people are living with food insecurity nationwide and a Democratic congressman from Massachusetts is urging President Biden to step up and fight hunger in America.

Many Americans do not have the resources to meet their basic needs, according to Congressmen Jim McGovern. He says that ultimately increases a family’s risk of food insecurity.

He told 22News.com, “Look we live in the richest country in the history of the world as we speak, close to 40 million Americans do not know where their next meal is going to come from.”

McGovern says he’s frustrated with the lack of federal action to reduce food insecurity.

“I believe that hunger is a political condition, we have the resources we have the money, we have the food, we have the infrastructure, we have everything we need to end it, but we don’t have the political will,” said McGovern.

McGovern went on to explain those most impacted by the pandemic were food insecure before COVID-19, without federal action many of the temporary hunger relief efforts will expire.

“In order to solve this problem every cabinet official has to be involved,” the congressman added.

McGovern is calling for an anti-hunger conference that would bring the White House, Congress, and others together to come up with a plan to address America’s nutritional needs.

“We do not have a plan in this country to end hunger. We do not have a plan in this Commonwealth of Massachusetts to end hunger,” said Christina Maxwell, Director of Programs for The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.