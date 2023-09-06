Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
94°
Sign Up
Norfolk
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
Taking Back the Community
D. C. Bureau
Politics from The Hill
Your Local Election Headquarters
10 On Your Side
Press Releases
Virginia Lottery
Opioid Addiction
Back to School Guide
Top Stories
With HRT stipend increase, now’s a great time to …
Top Stories
FBI looking for male with information about a child …
Gallery
Free climate change exhibit on display at Nauticus
Video
Watch Virginia elk roam their natural habitat
Virginia sales tax holiday to be Oct. 20-22
Video
Video
Watch Now
Live Breaking News
LIVE: WAVY Digital Desk
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Live Weather Cameras
Severe Weather
UV Index
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
Weather Explainers
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Flow Map
Gas Prices
Fueling the Facts
Investigative
The Patients V. Perwaiz
Unsolved
Domestic Violence Awareness
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Hardee’s Athlete of the Week
High School Sports
NFL
Sports Illustrated
Washington Huddle
World Cup Soccer Schedule
Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Financial Literacy
Healthy Hampton Roads
Hunger Action Month
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Living Local
Back to School | 2023
Event Calendar
An Evening of Hope
Experts
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY News Mobile App
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Search
Please enter a search term.
Fall Into Fun Contest
Trending Stories
Blog: Tracking high heat and Lee in the tropics.
Docs: Prosecutors seek to revoke Deja Taylor’s bond
Serial robbery suspect arrested in Virginia Beach
Police investigating death at Portsmouth skate park
Local mother and daughter dance on NBC’s “AGT”
Investigations
Chesapeake cancels After School Satan Club meeting
Judge may pause evidence collection after 6YO shot …
Atty. files lawsuit against four Chesapeake officers
View All Investigations